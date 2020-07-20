Female singer’s visit to Landikotal triggers controversy

LANDIKOTAL: A video clip of famous Pashto singer Gul Panra filmed at the official compound in Landikotal that went viral on the social media has triggered a controversy with religio-political parties to protest against the incident, terming it a violation of the local norms and traditions. The video showing Gul Panra at the official compound in Landikotal sparked the controversy and religious political parties have given a call for protest today (Monday) against the alleged violation of sanctity of local norms and traditions.