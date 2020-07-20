Female singer’s visit to Landikotal triggers controversy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: A video clip of famous Pashto singer Gul Panra filmed at the official compound in Landikotal that went viral on the social media has triggered a controversy with religio-political parties to protest against the incident, terming it a violation of the local norms and traditions. The video showing Gul Panra at the official compound in Landikotal sparked the controversy and religious political parties have given a call for protest today (Monday) against the alleged violation of sanctity of local norms and traditions.