Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

Plans afoot to link Islamabad, Quetta through Expressway: Asim Bajwa

July 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Chairman and SAPM on Information and broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the bidding process was under way for Zhob-Kuchlak Road as a part of CPEC Western Route. He also announced that other projects are also in process to link Islamabad and Quetta through an Expressway.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said: “Bidding process under way for Road Zhob to Kuchlak (Quetta)-part of Western route-a dire need of Balochistan’s people. Also per plans, section DIK-Zhob being processed for JCC for Chinese funding, on completion, Islamabad & Quetta will be connected through expressway.”

