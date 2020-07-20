17 blind cricketers shortlisted for central contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has shortlisted 17 national players for central contracts for the period from July 1 to December 31.

An official of the PBCC said that four players have been included in the central contract list for the first time, which will be officially announced in two days. He said the coaches conducted online physical fitness tests of players from July 6 to 15 to consider them for central contracts.

He said that the PBCC had decided to award new central contracts to national players on the basis of physical fitness alone because of the corona-virus.

He said that the physical fitness tests of 40 players were conducted from July 6 to 15.

The new central contract list will have two players in A-category, four in B-category and 11 in C-category. They will get a monthly compensation of Rs15,000, Rs12,000 and Rs10,000, respectively.