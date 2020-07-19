APC is on the cards: Bilawal dashes to Lahore to meet Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition mutual consultations to dislodge the incumbent government will get new momentum in upcoming week as the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be having a crucial meeting with major Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif in early this week in Lahore.

Bilawal, who has just returned Karachi from Sukkur, has planned to dash to Lahore today (Sunday) where he will enquire after Shahbaz Sharif. Well-connected political sources told The News here Saturday that Shahbaz Sharif, who was seriously unwell till Friday evening, has considerably improved. He couldn’t meet Bilawal on three previous occasions, but the sources said that the meeting with PPP leader is on the card this time although health issues are still haunting Shahbaz Sharif.

Bilawal and his father former president Asif Zardari had received JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Karachi last week despite senior Zardari has been forbidden by his doctors meeting any visitor. It was first appearance of Asif Zardari after many months in the wake of rumours about his health.

Maulana Fazl is trying very hard to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to finalise strategy to rid the present government. He had fruitful and result oriented discussions with Asif and Bilawal in Karachi who have mandated him to join efforts for convening such an APC under a united umbrella. JUI-F chief is keen to wrap up the assemblies to remove the government or through any method but the PPP leaders have difference of approach since they want to dislodge the federal government or at least the prime minister but they are opposed to dissolve the assemblies.

Likewise, the PML-N is also opposed to bring any basic upset without an assurance for fresh polls with an alteration in elections rules that could block any rigging in the process of elections in future.

The sources indicated that Maulana Fazl is also reaching Lahore where he will have meetings with various political stalwarts including Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi. He will also visit Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

The sources reminded that a controversy arisen due to the statement of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain last week regarding government’s intention to disperse Maulana Fazl sit-in in the outskirt of the federal capital last year through use of force, but the Chaudhary’s intervention forced the government to reverse its decision. Maulana Fazl’s contention is that he called off the sit-in against the solid assurance that the government would step down in March this year, but the commitment wasn’t honoured and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain who is a dignified person forgot reference of that promise in his statement. The sources said that Maulana Fazl will also talk about his grievance when he will come across the Chaudhary’s.

The holding of APC would be determined during the geared up political interactions of next week, taking place in Lahore. The slated APC will be hosted by the PML-N president and he will also have consultations with other important political parties before making a final decision.

The sources pointed out that Jamaat-e-Islami isn’t keenly interested in APC politics, but he will also be consulted on the question. The BNP of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, MQM-Pakistan, PSP, ANP’s Asfandyar Wali Khan, GDA, PkMAP’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai, JUP’s Anas Noorani, JWP’s Shahzain Bugti and BAP will be taken on board for the APC and for the purpose Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl and Bilawal will contact the leaders of the parties to be invited for the APC, sources added.