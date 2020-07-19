DIG South orders better policing to win back citizens’ trust

An introductory meeting of the police officers of District South was held with newly posted DIG South Jawed Akbar Riaz in the chair on Saturday.

SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer briefed the new DIG about the performance of different units of police in District South and the security arrangements observed in this regard.

DIG Riaz said the police had to act upon its primary responsibility that was related to ensuring the safety of the lives and belongings of the masses.

He said citizens visiting the police stations should be treated in a fair manner so that people could be given relief by the police in true sense of the word. He said that the police force was under an obligation to bring about improvement in its performance in such a manner that it was well appreciated and recognised by the citizens.

He said that in no manner activities of organised criminal gangs would be tolerated in any area of District South, and the police had to act to tackle any such criminal activities. He asked the SHOs deputed in different police stations to trace incidents of heinous crimes in their jurisdictions.

The security arrangements for schools in the district had to be reviewed in consultation with the school managements, he said and asked the police officials to act upon the laws against the practice of beggary.

The DIG further asked the police officials to reactivate the victim support unit as proper record and SOPs for the unit should be adopted.

He said the police should maintain contact via telephone with victims of crimes who had lodged FIRs so as to do proper follow-ups. He also directed the police officials to provide protection to crime victims. He told them to conduct meetings with the concerned residents in their respective jurisdictions on a regular basis so as to get their fullest support regarding policing affairs. He said that delays in lodging FIRs would not be tolerated at all.

DIG Riaz said that for the first time police stations had been given proper budgets to meet their financial expenditures, and the SHOs being the drawing and disbursal officers of these budgets were being given training to properly utilise this budget. He said that the divisional SPs and SDPOs would do monitoring of this budget so as to ensure its transparent and judicious spending.

He said that a proposal would be sent to the Sindh government for the commissioning of horses and repairs of stables for reactivating the mounted police force.

He said the district police would render support to the 15 emergency call centre to give a response to any distress call related to any crime incident.