Two held on suspicion of murder after London stabbing

LONDON: Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed in west London.

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18 was found fatally injured in Elmfield Way, Maida Vale, at around 12.30am on Wednesday. On Friday, a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have appealed for anybody who may have heard a disturbance on Elmfield Way or seen a vehicle driving at speed on the nearby Harrow Road around the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “Ahmed’s family are devastated by the loss of their son and brother and we are working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding his murder.

“Ahmed was only 18 years old, had his whole life ahead of him and had aspirations to attend university, so this is a particularly tragic and wasted loss of life.” His family earlier paid tribute to their “beloved son, brother and friend”.

In a statement released by Scotland Yard, they called Ahmed: “Caring, loving, and by far the most clean-hearted of us all. He wanted nothing but good for everyone and himself, striving hard in his school work and job to make it to university in order to provide our family with a better life.”