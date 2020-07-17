PHP performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) lodged 350 cases against violators of traffic laws during the last week. PHP teams registered 92 cases against drivers for using illegal and fake number plates, 66 cases for carrying illegal weapons and 85 cases against drugs dealers while recovered 2,244litre alcohol, 13.871kg charas from the accused.