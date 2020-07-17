close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

PHP performance

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) lodged 350 cases against violators of traffic laws during the last week. PHP teams registered 92 cases against drivers for using illegal and fake number plates, 66 cases for carrying illegal weapons and 85 cases against drugs dealers while recovered 2,244litre alcohol, 13.871kg charas from the accused.

