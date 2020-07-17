HEC grants Rs499.6 million to Fuuast

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HECP) granted Rs499.6 million, including Rs415 million for the ongoing projects, to the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) last week.

Earlier, the acting vice chancellor of the Fuuast, Prof Dr Arif Zubair, wrote a letter to the president of Pakistan, requesting to ask to grant special funds to the Fuuast. In response to the letter, the commission had released Rs 84.6 million to the varsity in April.

According to a spokesperson for the Fuuast, releasing a special grant for the ongoing projects by the HECP showed the confidence of the commission in the present administration of the varsity. He said the Fuuast was facing a financial crunch and the released grants would bring stability in financial matters of the varsity.