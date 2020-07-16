Opposition slams govt for not laying ordinances in Senate

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani asked the government in the Upper House on Wednesday if anybody was trying to avail the concession offered through an ordinance, for filing a review plea against the death sentence awarded to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav by a military court, expiring in less than a week.

Rabbani raised this matter when a minister was about to lay before the House Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance after a delay of almost three months.

The veteran lawmaker pointed out that the inordinate delay in laying the ordinance promulgated back on April 17, had not only affected the right of the House to move a resolution for its disapproval, but also amounted to breach of privilege.

He continued that likewise the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Review and Reconsideration Ordinance had been promulgated on May 20, but had not yet been laid before any House of the Parliament despite the fact that the Senate met from June 5 to 24 and the National Assembly from June 05-30.

Rabbani said the National Assembly and the Senate were again in session from July 08 and July 13 respectively, but regretted that it had not been laid before the parliament even now. He wanted the minister concerned to give an explanation over this delay.

Rabbani came hard on the government for announcing resumption of Afghan Transit Trade through Wagah on the Kashmir Martyrs Day.Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan claimed that the government was acting in accordance with the Constitution in laying ordinances.

While the minister did not mention the ICJ Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, he said the COVID-19 Ordinance was meant to avert threat of hoarding during the pandemic. He insisted that there should be a consensus between the government and the opposition over public interest legislation.

Chairing the session, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said nobody would object if it was a good ordinance, but said there should be no unnecessary delay in laying them before the House.

The PPP parliamentary leader in the House Sherry Rehman announced that she would submit a resolution to disapprove the COVID-19 Ordinance, lamenting that the rules were being flouted for two years. “Without even any charges, Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in detention for more than 125 days. There is no press freedom because of this government’s draconian censorship policies. They are giving their cronies amnesty while muzzling democratic voices,” she said.

On a point of public importance, Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi said in the House that domiciles of over 28,000 government employees in Balochistan working in the federal government departments, had been found bogus, after re-verification of their domiciles was initiated in the wake of a letter written by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. On his request, the matter was referred to the House committee concerned, as he called for appointment of Balochistan’s genuine domicile holders in place of all the bogus domicile holders.