Naseem keen to learn from Waqar

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah says he will make full use of the presence of former captain and bowling legend Waqar Younis with the team.

“I will try to learn as much as possible in the presence of bowling coach Waqar Younis,” he said.

Before the series against England, the players of the national team are busy in practice matches.

“I try to represent the country in all three formats by working on fitness,” said Naseem, who is touring England for the first time, in a video message.

Regarding Test cricket, he said, “I am lucky to have had the opportunity of playing Test cricket first, because after playing Test cricket, short-term cricket seems easy.”