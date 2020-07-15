close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Advertisement
Farmers urged to use modern techniques

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has asked the Agriculture Department officials to urge the farmers to cultivate crops by using modern techniques. He was addressing the District Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting here on Tuesday. He said that the officers of Agriculture Department should inform the farmers about the government’s subsidised programmes and schemes so that the farmers could utilise these resources to increase their productivity as well as to solve their financial problems. Meanwhile, DC Ahmad Kamal said that strict action would be taken against quacks and cases would be registered against them.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents.

