Dr Nafisa Shah strongly condemns threat to Bilawal

SUKKUR: Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party and Member of National Assembly Dr. Nafisa Shah has strongly condemned the threat issued in a tweet by international terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Dr Shah, condemning the tweet, asked on whose agenda this international terrorist was released. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Home Minister Aijaz Shah have played the role of facilitator for Ehsanullah Ehsan, who fled the country from captivity.

“The PPP is not frightened of the threat of Ehsanullah Ehsan, the prayers of the people are with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the people will themselves protect Bilawal,” she added. The nation knows that there is a brotherly relation between PM Imran Khan and the terrorists, Dr Shah concluded.