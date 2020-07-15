Bilawal afraid of accountability, says Fayyazul Hasan Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan has said “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and company” invoke all parties conference (APC) and the 18th Constitutional Amendment when they hear the word of accountability.

Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference, the Punjab information minister said that Bilawal Bhutto could not do away with bad deeds linked to his father by attaching the word “Bhutto” with his name. In the same way he (Bilawal) cannot become credible like his maternal grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by placing the word “Bhutto” with his name.

Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said that Bilwal Bhutto was trying his level best to save Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others from legal actions against their corruption. -