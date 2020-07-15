close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Ground staff seeks PCB Patron’s help over salaries issue

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

LAHORE: Ground staff from across the country has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron of Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), in resolving their salaries issue.

As many as 250 employees have written a letter to PM Khan requesting him to consider their salary issue. “Our salaries are due since December 2019 which has caused financial crisis for us,” the letter read. It said that the cricket board dissolved all cricket bodies across the country in August 2019. But since no new bodies were formed, they have been unpaid since January 2020.

It must be noted here that PCB revamped domestic structure in 2019, dissolving departments and other cricket bodies in the country. Last month, the cricket body revealed a model constitution to set a path for clubs and cricket bodies’ resumption.

