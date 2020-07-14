This refers to the letter 'Legitimacy questions' (July 13) by Akbar Jan Marwat. The writer has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the PTI government in tackling the pandemic and managing the economy and foreign relations.

In my opinion, the government has formulated sound policies in all the spheres. However, the implementation has been unsatisfactory in most of the cases. Cases against corrupt elements were already being pursued by NAB. The rising rate of population, dwindling agricultural sector and enormous debt burden are challenges which could not have been dealt in a better way by any other ruling party as well.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA