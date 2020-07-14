This refers to the article, 'PIA reforms' ( Jul 10) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankawani. The writer has not only appreciated the aviation minister carrying out reforms in PIA and showered praises for highlighting fake and dubious licenses. Undoubtedly, PIA has been one of the best airlines in the past and these very pilots and engineers were running the show. It was political interference that not only spoiled the airline but the Steel Mills as well along with 32 state-owned enterprises. It is strange that, while appreciating the efforts of the minister, the writer failed to point out the humiliation and damage caused to PIA and the country internationally that has resulted in a ban on PIA. The question is: what prevented the government from initiating action against fake licences when this fact was already known?

Fake degrees, fake licences, fake certificates are not restricted to Pakistan but elsewhere such matters are handled intelligently without propagating them internationally. Unfortunately, our restructuring has always meant laying off lower staff but you never hear the same about senior managers. There is no disagreement on reviving PIA or for that matter any other organization. But is it happening? The answer is an emphatic No.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi