MPA granted bail in electricity meter case

ABBOTTABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbottabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour.

Samar Bilour was present at the court. One Ahmed Ali Tanoli had got the first information report (FIR) registered at Dunga Gali Police Station, alleging that an electricity meter was installed in the name of Samar Haroon at Bilour House in Dungagali by using fake documents. He claimed that he had purchased the Bilour House two years back. Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Abbottabad Syed Arif Shah fixed July 23 for next hearing of the case. The court directed the petitioner to join the investigation. It was stated that accused had already obtained pre-arrest transit bail from the court of District and Sessions Judge Peshawar. It may be mentioned that local police failed to register the FIR till the orders of the district and sessions Judge Abbottabad. The court had directed the station house officer of Dungagali Police Station to register the FIR against Samar Haroon Bilour under the relevant sections of PPC. The district and sessions judge in his order stated that the complainant Ahmed Ali Tanoli has invoked the jurisdiction of this court for issuance of direction for registration of a criminal case against Samar Bilour and others for preparing a fake no-objection certificate of Galiyat Development Authority and installed an electricity meter in her home.