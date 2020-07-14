LWMC cleanliness operation

LAHORE:On the directions of the chief minister, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Ch chaired a meeting with respect to cleanliness operation on upcoming Eidul Azha at Lahore Waste Management Company’s head office here on Monday. The objective of the meeting was to resolve all issues with mutual consent faced by LWMC and Turk contractors during Eidul Azha. The LWMC chairman appealed all departments for collaborative efforts and support during Eidul Azha for successful cleanliness operation in the provincial capital. He said: “Lahore is our home and providing effective cleanliness is our topmost priority. Our Turk contractors are using all of their resources, machinery, and manpower in the field. LWMC collected more than 50,000 tons of waste during three days of Eidul Azha and even on this year LWMC with the help of its implementing partners and other departments will provide exceptional cleaning services to the citizens of Lahore.” Senior political leader Ijaz Ch said LWMC’s performance in the city has been commendable, their workers are doing one of the most difficult jobs and they should be acknowledged and supported by the public. LWMC spokesperson said that special support is required from the public as without their cooperation LWMC cannot maintain cleanliness in the city. For waste-related complaints specifically public and dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore. Senior political leader of PTI Ijaz Ch, Chairman PHA, Vice Chairman Wasa, MD LWMC, DMD LWMC, GM Operations LWMC, spokesperson LWMC, Turk contractors and officials from Pakistan Railway, EPA, commissioner office, City Traffic Police, MCL, and other officials participated in the meeting.