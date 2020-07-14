NAB reply sought on MPA’s plea

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means against him.

Mr Cheena through his counsel submitted that all of his assets properties were already declared in tax documents before the authorities concerned. He said the NAB initiated the inquiry against him without any cogent evidence of corrupt practice or violation of law. He asked the court to set aside the inquiry and call-up notices being issued by the NAB.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Masood Abid Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem directed the NAB to submit its reply by 28 July. PML-N MNA’s PLEA: The bench allowed the NAB to submit reply to a petition by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha challenging an inquiry into alleged assets beyond means against him.

A NAB prosecutor sought time to file a reply and the bench adjourned hearing until 27 July. Mr Ranjha through a counsel stated before the NAB had been issuing call-up notices to him in the impugned inquiry. He said the petitioner made several requests to the bureau in writing to furnish him details of the complaint and allegations against him; however, nothing had been provided to him. The counsel said all assets and properties owned by the petitioner were declared in the tax documents. He alleged that the bureau initiated the inquiry against the petitioner on political consideration. He asked the court to set aside the call-up notices and the inquiry being unlawful.

Plea against Vawda: An additional district and session’s court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against federal minister Faisal Vawda on the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV talk show for two weeks.

The court has adjourned the hearing as the judge concerned was on leave. Previously, the court had summoned counsel of both parties for final arguments on the petition. The application was moved by advocate Mudassar Chaudhry stating that federal minister Faisal Vawda by his gesture had insulted national institution and the parliament. He implored the court to register a criminal case against the federal minister. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until 13 July.