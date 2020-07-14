Trade with Balochistan to be promoted: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:A delegation led by Balochistan Industries Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that hearts of the people of Balochistan and Punjab beat together. The development of Balochistan is dear to him, and trade and industry would be promoted between the two provinces, he added. He disclosed that proposal of setting up an industrial zone at the border of Balochistan and Punjab was being considered.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government started different projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture. He said the Punjab government would set up Punjab House in Gwadar along with a centre of pilgrims in Taftan while a technical college, being developed by the Punjab government in Kharaan, would be completed this year.

The Punjab Bank, Rescue 1122, college transport and other facilities were being provided in Musa Khel. He disclosed that a cardiac hospital would be set up in Balochistan and another 100-bed hospital would be constructed in Turbat by the Punjab government.

He added that DG Khan Institute of Cardiology would provide modern treatment facilities to patients of Balochistan province. On the other side, the CM said that Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind mausoleum was being restored in Okara. A state-of-the-art vegetable market would be developed in DG Khan and cold storage and truck stand would also be set up at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan. The road infrastructure was being improved in Koh-e-Suleman to promote trade with Balochistan, he said. Along with it, a new model city would be developed in Lahore where a health education city and a small dam would also be built. The roads to be built under a public-private partnership programme would benefit all users. South Punjab has moved forward on the road to development and an additional chief secretary and additional IG have been posted there. Balochistan industries minister stated that Punjab appeared much better than before and the fruits of development were also visible in remote areas. The passion of Usman Buzdar to strengthen the country and employ collective efforts for development was praiseworthy. We feel happy when Usman Buzdar comes to Balochistan, he added. Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation and announced that he would soon visit Loralai.

mobile land centres: Usman Buzdar has ordered to establish mobile land centres and all the preparations for the purpose have been completed. The chief minister said that corruption and traditional collapsed system would be ended through departmental reforms.

All the services regarding land records will be available at the doorsteps of the citizens. He said that people of remote areas would get land services at their doorstep through mobile land centres.

Anyone can get property documents on his name and transfer it to any other while sitting at their home. Women, elders and patients will be benefited especially from the mobile land centres, he added. He said that 20 mobile centres had been purchased in the first phase and equipped with modern technology while the mobile land units had been linked to other lands centres of the province through modern technology. The chief minister said that the mobile land centres formal services would be initiated soonadding that the e-governance system initiative would end patwar culture in reality in Punjab. He said that past governments promoted patwar culture for their personal interests.

Indian terrorism: Usman Buzdar has said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism could not suppress the freedom passion of the Kashmiris. In his message here Monday, the CM said that Indian occupation forces had resorted to all kinds of violence in Occupied Kashmir while the unarmed civilians had continued their freedom struggle with their blood, adding that freedom was the right of the suppressed Kashmiris which they would get at any cost.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Indian cruelties had further inflamed the passion of freedom in the Kashmiris and India must understand that the freedom movement of Kashmiris could not be suppressed through torture and brutality. He said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum.

"We pay tribute to the Kashmiris for their struggle for the right of self-determination and the international community must wake up and take notice of continued human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir,” he concluded.