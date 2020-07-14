Cop suspended

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of police constable's maltreatment with ward boy of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) suspend Constable Muhammad Irfan and ordered to report in Police Lines.

Constable Muhammad Irfan's elder brother Muhammad Ahsan Imran was rescued to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following a cardiac arrest here on Monday, where he could not succumbed.

After the death, Constable Muhammad Irfan and his family got into scuffle with RIC staff and the incident get viral. Constable Muhammad Irfan was deputed in Murree as season guard.

CPO Rawalpindi taking notice on departmental violation of discipline suspend constable Muhammad Irfan with instructions to report in police lines. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that maltreatment with public and citizens on part of police officials will not be tolerated and departmental action will be taken against all those involved in maltreatment and abuse of power with public.

Meanwhile, New Town Police station arrested five culprits of Jalal Gang involved in crimes of robbery, dacoities and theft. SHO New Town Police station said that during preliminary investigation, the detainee culprits Jalal, Jabir, Adil Raheem And Osama confessed for making various robberies in the limits of New Town Police station. Police also recovered two bikes, Rs55,000 in cash and firearms which they used in robberies.

While Banni Police station also busted a robbers gang, named Faadi Gang, involved in robberies, dacoities and thefts. Police also recovered 1,79,000 rupees two bikes and pistols. The detainee culprits Fazal, Ahsan, Zeeshan and Huzaifa confessed robebries in the limits of Banni, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and New Town police stations.