6 civilians hurt in Indian troops’ unprovoked firing at LoC

BBy News report

RAWALPINDI: An elderly Pakistani woman was wounded after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, the military's spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the "Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC targeting civil population," reported Geo News on Sunday.

"An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village got injured," the military's spokesperson added. "Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing," he noted further, adding that Indian troops have so far committed 1,643 ceasefire violations in 2020. Later, The DG ISPR tweeted that five innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl & a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along the LOC. PakistanArmy troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.