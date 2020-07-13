Govt offers 60pc subsidy on drip irrigation system

MULTAN: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed Sunday said the Punjab government was offering 60 percent subsidy on installation of drip and sprinkler system.

Drip and sprinkler system helps to save 75 water. Similarly, it also contribute in effective utilisation of fertilizers. In a statement issued here, Wasif remarked farmers should concentrate on their crops without any sort of fear about attack of locusts.

The government is utilising all possible resources to abolish locust. Agriculture department has initiated various projects for enhancing agricultural productivity. Punjab will be transformed into hub mechanized farming.

The whole province will serve as food basket. We are also promoting organic farming. China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be game changer and our farming sector will surely flourish, claimed secretary agriculture Punjab. The agricultural products will be exported to the world after improving processing, packaging and effective marketing.

About sale of substandard or fake pesticides, Wasif warned of stern action. The shopkeepers, dealing in fake fertilizers or pesticides, would be dealt with iron hand.

He instructed field farmations to facilitate farmers by paying regular visits at farms.

‘Disinfection spray being conducted daily’: Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamer Khattak, the district administration is taking all possible measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 and disinfection spray is being conducted at public places in the city daily.

Reportedly, Rescue-1122 staffers are doing chlorine mixed spray at 30 various places daily. The spray is being conducted at general bus stand, railway station, Cardiology institute, SP Chowk, Abdali Road, Nawan Shehr chowk, civil defence office, railway colony, Gulshan market and other busiest roads of the city today.