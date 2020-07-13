Two injured as villagers ‘attack’ steel factories in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two persons were injured during scuffle when the villagers reportedly attacked steel factories in Kharkiabad area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Sunday.

Locals said that a brawl took place between the workers of steel factories and the villagers when the latter allegedly attacked the factories. Two villagers, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained injuries during the fight.

The villagers claimed that time and again they had asked the owners not to establish steel factories in their area but they did not heed to their requests. They said that the factories had polluted the environment and caused various diseases to the dwellers in the area.

Meanwhile, the factories management termed the villagers’ action illegal, saying that they had established steel factories in accordance with the law and government permission.