Mon Jul 13, 2020
AFP
July 13, 2020

Sudan allows alcohol consumption

AFP
July 13, 2020

KHARTOUM: Sudan is to allow non-Muslims to drink alcohol for the first time in decades and has scrapped laws that had made leaving Islam potentially punishable by death, the justice minister said. The raft of amendments comes a year after Omar al-Bashir was toppled following mass protests against his three-decade rule.

Sudan now "allows non-Muslims to consume alcohol on the condition it doesn’t disturb the peace and they don’t do so in public," Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said in an interview on Saturday evening on state television.

