Point system for traffic wardens introduced

LAHORE:The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore has said that a point system has been introduced to monitor the performance of traffic wardens. The traffic warders would be given points on good conduct, outstanding duty and assistance to the citizens. He said the officials performing well to be rewarded.

lockdown DUTIES: Around 165 police officials were dispatched to different hospitals and 33 platoons to different places in connection with the smart lockdown on a daily basis during the last week. Mock exercise was conducted to meet any untoward incident in which Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, QRF, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad, CTD and Crime Scene Unit participated. At least 177 jawans from Police Operation Wing and 20 from Elite Force practised shooting.

181 bikes impounded last week: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to 331 calls received on helpline 15 and helped 43 people on roads in the City during the last week. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 26,250 motorbikes, 758 vehicles and 24,484 persons. Around 181 bikes and eight vehicles were impounded and 187 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 41 persons for violating the ban on wheelie. Three persons were held for firing into the air and 23 accused persons for violating the ban on kite flying.