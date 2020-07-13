close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
PHF offices to open from today

Sports

 
July 13, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to open all its offices from Monday (today).

The workers have been directed to reach their offices on time, following the directives laid out for protection against corona-virus.

The PHF had shut down its offices two weeks back.

PHF secretary general Olympian Asif Bajwa said that attention would be paid to important issues, including due payments of players. He added that the resumption of hockey activities and domestic events would be finalised soon. Training camps for junior and senior teams are also to be planned, he said.

