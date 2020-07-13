Man killed in suspected shooting in south London

LONDON: Police are appealing for information after a man died in a suspected shooting in south London, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 2.20am on Sunday to a man collapsed on Croydon Road in Penge. The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said detectives from specialist crime are investigating and although the results of a post-mortem examination are awaited, it is believed the man died from gunshot injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and to inform his next of kin. Scotland Yard said a crime scene remains in place on Croydon Road and a full forensic examination is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 1402 of July 12.