App to be launched for welfare of artists

LAHORE : After the success of the online 16th Young Artist Exhibition, online classes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and virtual tour of Lahore Art Museum, preparations have also been completed to introduce a mobile app for online registration of artists.

The Department of Information and Culture along with the Lahore Arts Council is taking steps for the welfare of artists who are facing difficult circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar is playing a pivotal role in the initiative.

Punjab government is taking various important measures for the artist community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app titled "Pakistan Key Fankaar" is exclusively for the welfare of the artists across Pakistan. Through this historic achievement of Punjab government, the profiles of registered artists from across the country will be available on the app. This app will be activated soon for the registration of all artists belonging to Pakistan.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that this initiative by the Department of Information and Culture would help collect the data of artists. She stated that artists from all over Pakistan would be able to use this app created in collaboration with PITB.