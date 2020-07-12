FDE panel incomplete after departure of two members

Islamabad: There are fears that the departure of two members of the Federal Directorate of Education's Liaison Committee will disruption activities between the Quaid-i-Azam University and Islamabad's colleges overseen by the FDE and affiliated with the QAU for graduate courses.

Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar had resigned as the committee member on July 8, while another member, Professor Izharul Hassan Bokhari, left the panel on retirement from the government service on June 30, 2020.

Currently, the committee has only one member, said insiders.

They said leaving two members one after another could cause disruption of activities and could exert a negative ripple effect on the academic activities within the ICT colleges and QAU.

A college professor said Prof Dar had better understanding of the affairs of ICT colleges and had long association running into seven years with the QAU. "Prof Dar completed the given task single-handedly but unfortunately, he left the committee.