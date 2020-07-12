Meeting reviews cleaning of storm water drains

Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh held a meeting to review the cleaning of storm water drains on Friday.

According to a press statement from the Sindh Local Government Department, Sheikh ordered the relevant staff to make the cleaning process more efficient and effective.

The LG secretary was informed in the meeting that the rainwater drains in all districts were being cleaned on a daily basis. He was told that the garbage was being removed from the rain drains and transferred to the landfill sites and garbage transfer stations through dumpers.

He was informed 1672.38 tons of garbage was removed from the rainwater drains in Malir district alone on July 8 and subsequently transferred to the landfill site on the same day.

Commenting on the briefing given by the officers, Sheikh said that in the light of the instructions of the local government minister and the chief minister, the process of cleaning the storm drains had been expedited and improved. “This needs to be done in earnest as it is imperative to complete this project as soon as possible for the public convenience,” he said.

He instructed the participants of the meeting that they should be informed on a daily basis about the cleaning activities taking place in all districts so that everything was transparent and clear at the time of the completion of the work.

A day earlier, a meeting chaired by the chief minister was told that under the World Bank’s Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project of $11 million, a pre-drone survey had been conducted of all the 38 nullahs of the KMC, while an environmental and socio-economic management survey was being carried out of these drains and garbage dump sites in Karachi as per the WB’s requirement.