Housing scam accused remanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday granted the NAB physical remand of two directors of Formanites Hosing Society. The NAB produced Director Khizer Watto and another accused before the court and informed the court that the accused had made an Rs 2 billion plea bargain with the NAB but submitted only Rs700 million. The NAB officials sought physical remand of the accused which was granted by the court till July 23.