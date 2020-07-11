SOPs for campuses re-opening prepared

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has prepared SOPs guide for reopening of schools in order to ensure safety of students and staff of schools across the province.

The federal government has already announced date of reopening of educational institutions i.e., September 15 and the announcement has also been linked with monitoring the COVID-19 situation for final decision.

As per the SOPs, once schools reopen, the School Education Department aims to operate schools in different shifts extending academic duration to seven days a week to increase runtime of possible shifts. It also aims to conduct schools in outdoor settings (where possible) by erecting tents with installations of fans etc. As per the SOPs, there would be no school assembly.

For classroom learning, the department aims to offer blended learning during phase-1 offering subjects English, Mathematics and Science while in the phase-2 other subjects would be offered.