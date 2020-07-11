USC offers incentive for EOBI beneficiaries

Islamabad: Utility Stores Corporation will facilitate Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution beneficiaries through a Sahulat Card to procure basic food times on subsidized rates.

An agreement to the effect was signed here on Friday in the presence of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari and USC chairman Zulqarnain Khan.

Sahulat Cardholders will procure basic food items like flour, rice, pulses, cooking oil, and sugar.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said the issuance of Sahulat Cards for free treatment was in line with the prime minister's vision for people's welfare and would benefit around eight million people.

Addressing a presser along with USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and EOBI Chairman Azhar Hameed here, the SAPM said under the card, the concession will be provided on five essential items which will provide relief to EOBI employees in a difficult times of corona pandemic.