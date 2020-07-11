Govt urged to restore tourism activities

MANSEHRA: The former tehsil nazim Balakot, Junaid Qasim, has demanded the government to restore tourism activities in the province to save the industry from complete collapse.

“Three months of the current tourism season have passed and hundreds and thousands of workers related to this field have been rendered jobless and this industry would collapse completely in the province if tourism activities are not restored,” Junaid Qasim told reporters in Balakot on Friday. He said that the tourism industry in Kaghan valley had already suffered a lot due to the devastating earthquake of 2005. “The tourism industry of Kaghan valley, which was still reeling because of the brunt of 2005 earthquake, is on the verge of complete collapse due to the coronavirus,” the former tehsil nazim said. He added that hundreds and thousands of workers attached with the tourism industry in Kaghan valley were rendered unemployed and the government should seriously think about restoring the tourism activities.