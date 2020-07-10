SRSP hands over Rs3.4m protective kits to KP health dept

CHITRAL: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) with cooperation of Partrip Foundation on Thursday handed over equipment worth Rs3.4 million to the health department under its ‘emergency plan’ to tackle coronavirus pandemic. The safety gears were given to the district health authorities at a ceremony held at the lawn of District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral. They included cover-all suits, face sheds, surgical KN95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, surgical head covers, surgical shoe covers and others.