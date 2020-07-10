Fatimah Jinnah was strong voice against dictatorship

LAHORE: The 53rd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Mohtarma Fatimah Jinnah was observed on Thursday across country.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid her a glowing tribute. In a social media message, he said the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a strong voice against dictatorship. He said that the great lady stood in the support of his brother till the completion of his political mission for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

"She played a key role in sustaining passion among the women in the Pakistan Movement and organising them," he added.

He said that resistance against the attacks on the mission and ideology of Quaid-e-Azam (RA) was a glorious chapter of her life and history of the country. "She was representative of people's political desires," Bilawal concluded.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 53rd death anniversary.

In a statement Thursday, Shahbaz said Fatima Jinnah is one of the most towering personalities of Pakistan and its independence movement. She worked along with Quaid-i-Azam despite her old age and took care of him, he added.

Shahbaz said she played a crucial role in creating Pakistan, building and completing it. Her role in Pakistan Movement as a mother, sister and daughter was unmatched.