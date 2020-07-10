Gunmen open fire at PTI lawmaker’s residence

Police on Thursday registered a case after unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmaker in the Defence Housing Authority.

An FIR No 301/20 was registered at the Gizri police station on behalf of PTI lawmaker Aslam Khan’s security guard, Mehboob Ali Shah. According to the complainant, he was inside the bungalow when he heard the gunshots. When he came out of the bungalow, he saw two men in a car outside the bungalow. He also found two empties of .30bore pistol from the crime scene. The MNA is currently in Islamabad.

The police said no loss was reported in the incident, adding that they were trying to find out whether the incident had actually taken place or not. Earlier, a man opened fire at the Sarim Burney Trust office after he was not allowed to take away her sister-in-law from there on Wednesday. The chairman of the trust, Sarim Burney, said that the sister-in-law of the assailant had approached them for legal advocacy after because she wanted to get rid of her in-laws. He said that the woman refused to go along with him and the trust’s employees foiled his attempts to take her away forcefully. The accused, Naveed, got infuriated over this and opened fire at the office. Naveed escaped the scene after committing the crime.