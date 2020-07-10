close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

PCB set to refund PSL ticket amounts

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

LAHORE: The ticket holders of the truncated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will receive a full refund from next week as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to initiate the first of its two refund phases.

Some matches of the PSL-V were played without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic before a growing concern for players’ safety caused the remainder of the tournament to be postponed.

However, the fans’ months-long wait to get their money back is about to be over.

The PCB, in the first phase, will refund tickets for the matches that were played behind closed doors. The second phase will see funds returned for the playoffs. It is expected that both the phases will take 10 days each. Meanwhile, the PCB is looking to organise the remainder of PSL 2020 in November.

Latest News

More From Sports