Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

US charges man who peddled bleach as virus cure

World

AFP
July 10, 2020

Washington: US authorities have charged the leader of a fake church and his three sons with conspiracy and contempt for selling a toxic bleach as a cure for Covid-19. The Florida man, Mark Grenon, had seized in April on remarks by President Donald Trump -- who touted the possibility that injecting disinfectant could kill the virus -- to flog a product he called the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

