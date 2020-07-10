US charges man who peddled bleach as virus cure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US authorities have charged the leader of a fake church and his three sons with conspiracy and contempt for selling a toxic bleach as a cure for Covid-19. The Florida man, Mark Grenon, had seized in April on remarks by President Donald Trump -- who touted the possibility that injecting disinfectant could kill the virus -- to flog a product he called the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).