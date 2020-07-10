Wasa observes Dengue Day, arranges Walk

Rawalpindi: Following the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Thursday observed Dengue Day and arranged a simple ceremony graced by Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood.

On the occasion, Raja Shaukat Mahmood briefed that Wasa was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and issued preventive ways to cope with this disease.

The managing director told Wasa works in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue. It was well attended by all staff members of Wasa.

Taking measures, Wasa has constituted nine working teams in Rawal Town and Potohar Town, which works on daily basis to eliminate the spread of dengue in Rawalpindi city. Similarly, accumulated water in streets and roads are sucked through sucking and jet machines.

Moreover, the sewerage staff carry on working on cleaning drains and small outlets besides manholes to improve drainage system in order to prevent being prevented. Our staff are well trained by health department who possess the capability of differentiating between larvae and dengue mosquitoes.

Working on the field, the field staff if finds larvae from any house then Wasa arranges special supply of water to its residents. which is fully working to prevent eruption of dengue and its spread.

Later on, headed by managing director, Wasa arranged a Dengue Walk from its office to Liaquat Bagh Chowk and the participants distributed pamphlets among the people.

A daily survey of houses, drains, roofs, lawns, is made by Wasa staff. Old, rubbish goods and tyres are removed from streets, residential colonies to prevent spread of dengue. The staff while carrying out work also distribute pamphlets among citizens, which comprise suggestions and preventive ways against dengue.