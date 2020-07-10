2 lady doctors promoted

LAHORE:Punjab government promoted two lady doctors and posted as professors in grade 20 at Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, and Lahore General Hospital and a notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Dr Aneela Asghar has taken charge as Professor of Dermatology and Dr Muneeza Natiq has taken charge as Professor of Pathology.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Freed Zafar congratulated them on their appointments and hoped that students will have better medical opportunities from the arrival of these teachers.