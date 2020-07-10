Sirajul Haq asks PM to review IMF agreements

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan review loan agreements he had signed with the international lending agency and focus on common man who was starving as prices of basic commodities touched the skies and unemployment went rampant.

In a statement from Mansoora Thursday, Sirajul Haq alleged that sluggish growth, decline in export and rupee value and dejected business community, farmers and labourers were the outcome of the government’s economic policies. He said that further borrowing from the IMF and other agencies would not help in resolving these issues.

“There is a need to bring revolutionary changes in financial regime. The interest-free economy, policy of self-reliance and cut in non-development expenditures are the key factors to put the country on the path of development,” he said. He demanded the government abolish interest on the economy. Siraj expressed concern over accountability system targeting the opponents, demanding the anti-corruption watchdog take action against those involved in mega corruption scandals. He said the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the NAB performance were obvious, highlighting the need to bring about the fundamental changes in the accountability system. He alleged that the PTI failed to fulfil its promise to introduce a strong system of accountability after coming into power.

Senator Siraj called for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis. He said the Pakistanis stranded in other countries were being charged extra by the agent mafia working on behest of different airlines. He urged upon the government to chalk out a joint strategy to defeat the deadly pandemic.