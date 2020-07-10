Woman, infant hit to death

LAHORE:A 32-year-old woman and her infant died in a road accident in Raiwind City here on Thursday. The victims among five members of their family were going on a rickshaw when a rashly driven truck rammed into it. As a result, the woman and her child died and other three members of the family received injuries. Family members of the victims also staged a protest against the accident.

burnt: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a tyre factory in Kroll Ghatti factory area here on Thursday. Nearby people tried to control the fire and, on failure, they called rescue teams.