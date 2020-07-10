PML-N MPA meets CM for third time

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Ghias-ud-Din once again met with CM Usman Buzdar in the corridor of assembly Thursday. He had already met the CM twice in violation of party regulations.

Ghias told the chief minister about the problems of his constituency. The CM promised to resolve the issues. Ghias said he had come to attend the meeting regarding new building of Punjab Assembly. The meeting with the CM was all of sudden and there was no harm in meeting the CM, he said adding there were many issues in his constituency for which he met the CM. He also said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were his leaders and they would remain his leaders. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz visited Punjab Assembly and participated in the meeting of special committee of Punjab Assembly. He also met with PML-N leaders and MPAs at opposition chamber. The leaders recommended action against rebellious MPAs. Parliamentary leader of PPP also telephoned Hamza Shahbaz and discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.