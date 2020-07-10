Action taken to provide low-price flour to buyers: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:With the release of official wheat to flour mills across Punjab, the supply of ‘Sasta atta’ has started and a 20-kg bag of flour is available at Rs 860 whose supply has started at the controlled rate, as well.

In this regard fair price shops and sale points have been set up in different districts and reports have been sent to Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on the latest situation. Besides Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Vehari, Lodhran, Chiniot, in Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan districts, the supply of this low price flour has started where ex-mill rate has been fixed at Rs 837 and retail price at Rs 860 which is being ensured. Talking on the issue, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the Punjab government has taken timely action to provide low price flour to the citizens and the release of the government wheat to the flour mills of the province ahead of schedule time has started due to which the prices of flour have come down significantly. The senior minister said that the Food Department was on full alert across the province and the district administration was also playing a proactive role in providing cheap flour. Abdul Aleem Khan said, “We are also in touch with the flour mills, In Sha Allah continuous supply of flour will be ensured and strict action will be taken if any complaint is raised anywhere in Punjab.”