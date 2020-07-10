PCB’s anti-corruption draft law sent to govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) draft law for eradication of corruption in cricket has been sent to the government for approval.
The draft proposes a fine of up to Rs1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years for whoever is found guilty of cricket corruption .
Once the law is passed by the parliament, criminal cases will be filed against players as well as bookies.
The 77-page document also cites past investigations into match-fixing and spot-fixing allegedly
by cricketers.
Apart from players, umpires, match referees and ground staff who are involved in corruption will also be given severe punishments.