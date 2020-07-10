Rashid Latif motivates hockey players

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Rashid Latif spoke to national hockey players and team management in a teleconference on Thursday.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organising motivational sessions for players via teleconference. It aims to pump up the players in these difficult times.

The former Pakistan cricket captain motivated the hockey players and guided them on how to remain in touch when there is no active game around. “You need to be mentally strong, whether you play or not because mental strength is important to achieve your targets,” he told the players.

Latif briefed them about the importance of physical fitness. “Fitness is very important for an athlete. In the modern-day world, fitness is key to win games,” said the cricketer-turned-analyst.

Latif expressed his wish that Pakistan hockey would be back on winning track soon. “I am confident that hockey will once again return to winning ways soon,” he said.