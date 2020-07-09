Shahbaz, Bilawal discuss APC on phone

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held telephonic conversation to discuss All Parties Conference of the opposition parties.

They agreed to hold All Parties Conference of the Opposition soon and this regard dates for it would be fixed with consultation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the need for holding of the APC of the opposition saying that the budget has made the people’s lives difficult and they are overburdened with the rising price hike.

He said the government reduce the testing of COVID-19 to artificially show the decline of spread of coronavirus.

PML-N president agreed with the observations of PPP chairman and decided to take up this issue with the other opposition parties also.