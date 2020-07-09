Front desks facilities start at 25 police posts

Rawalpindi : Front desk set up at 25 police posts (chowkis) in Rawalpindi to facilitate public and to keep check on malpractices in police ‘chowkis’, which will be monitored with CCTV cameras.

Front desk facilities has been started at 25 ‘chowkis’ in Rawalpindi, upright staff has been deputed at these ‘chowkis’ to keep contain complaints of public from police maltreatment.

In the lockups of police ‘chowkis’, culprits will not be put behind the bars and illegal detention and maltreatment on part of some police officials will be monitored through CCTV cameras installed at 25 ‘chowkis’ of Rawalpindi.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has inaugurated 25 police ‘chowkis’ in Rawalpindi few days back through online.

The front desks at these ‘chowkis’ will help visiting citizens to redress their subsequent issues and to improve delivery services of police force.

Among police ‘chowkis’, which have been facilitated with front desks include Chokwi Hamida, Shah Faisal, Kutchery, Gulraiz, Gulzare Quaid, Scheme-III, City Taxila, Cantt Taxila, Police Post 3, Police Post 4, Girja, Adiyala, Raniyal, Chakbeli, Chakri, Industry area, Dhok Amb, Daultala, Sukko, Chowk Pindori, Karoroe, Lehtarar, Sunnybank and Rata Amral.

At these ‘chowkis’, the citizens will be provided with on their subsequent complaints Tag-E number, which will be help out the citizens to address issues in time and subsequent delay tactic of police.

These ‘chowkis’ will be monitored through CCTV cameras and any culprit will not be put in lockup in these ‘chowkis’ and illegal detention and maltreatment on part of police officials will be contained through this mechanism.

With the installation of CCTV cameras at these front desk ‘chowkis’, 24/7 monitoring will be made.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that front desk at police ‘chowkis’ will prove a positive initiative to change the police station culture and to facilitate public with best available resources.

These police ‘chowkis’ will be facilitated with computer, printer, scanner, UPS and CCTV cameras and all subsequent tools have been provided to all ‘chowkis’.

CPO Rawalpindi said these undertakings on part of police would prove a good omen to address public complaints towards police and to promote positive face of police department.